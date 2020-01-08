Can you be Indie's furever home? More than a year in care with no adoption offers for Northampton cat

An 'exceptional' furever home is needed for a Northampton rescue cat which has been in the RSPCA's care for over a year with no offers of adoption.

Indie came into RSPCA Northamptonshire's care at the end of 2018 as no one claimed him after he was found in the town with catfight injuries.

Indie needs a furever home. Photo: RSPCA Northamptonshire

The moggy, thought to be around seven-years-old and a stray for most of his life, has tested positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) and struggles with human interaction.

His foster carer said: "Indie has been with me for a few months now - he’s obviously been through some fairly major trauma as he’s very slowly building his trust in humans up.

"I’m greeted with an affectionate, I like to think, hiss in the morning and his favourite place to spend time is tucked away under the dining table.

"He does have a place on the sofa, where he sleeps at night, and occasionally sits on his cat tower - more often if it’s covered in treats!

"In the last few months, he’s managed to get a lot braver and come much closer to me so he is getting there."

Indie will need to be an only pet in a quiet, adult home with no children and where he can have his own space, according to the RSPCA.

"I don’t think he’s ever going to be a lap cat, but there’s a playful boy in there somewhere. He often chases his tail and likes to play with a catnip mouse.

"I know the right person is out there for Indie; we’ve been through a rollercoaster of a journey together, and he’s tested me at times, but seeing the progress he’s made in the past three months makes it all worthwhile!"

For more information about Indie and how to apply to adopt him, visit www.rspca-northamptonshire.org.uk.