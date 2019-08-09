Calls for updates over burned out Northampton off-licence... after rats are seen scurrying inside

Inspectors have been made aware of a suspected rat infestation at a burned-out former convenience store in Northampton - after neighbours complained about the eyesore.

The former Krates local shop in Kingsley Park Terrace burned down in March, seriously damaging the charity shop and coffee house either side in the process.

But six months after the devastating blaze, neighbours in the area have become concerned at the state of the building.

Rats have been spotted on several occasions - as it is believed that dried food is still trapped within the charred remains of the shop. It is also believed to have a basement area.

St Matthews Parade resident Ibrahim Mustafa, 66, lives opposite to the burned building.

"It is quite an eyesore for us," he said.

"Obviously we want our convenience store back because we have to go all the way to Tesco at the moment.

"But now there are rats. I've seen it on three occasions - they run across the top of the shops and go into the building."

Tarsem Kela, who runs the nearby Post Office added: "It's getting worse - you can see at night time they are going in bunches around there."

Several people called the Chronicle and Echo this week to enquire when work would be done to repair the trio of burned-out buildings in Kingsley Park Terrace.

However, attempts to speak to the owner of the former Krates store are still ongoing.

Ajay Dattani owns the building next door to the shop, which previously housed a cafe. It was damaged when the blaze spread from the Krates store on the night of March 15.

He said he is still waiting for the insurance claim to process and suspected the owners of the Krates building were having the same trouble.

"These insurance dealings are not quick," he said. "It's in the process of being dealt with and hopefully within a few months, it will be."

Northampton Borough Council says it was made aware of the rats on Wednesday and is in the process of investigating the claims.