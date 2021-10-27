West Northamptonshire charities and residents are being called upon to work together more closely to assist struggling communities this winter.

Fuel prices are set to increase, the £20 Universal Credit uplift has ended, as has furlough, and inflation is set to increase to 3.5 percent, culminating in many having to choose between eating and heating.

The TowFood Community Larder is working closely with South Northamptonshire Volunteer Bureau (SNVB) to reduce the cost of food, save waste and to find the best energy solutions.

TowFood volunteer Lizzie packs a bag for a food delivery from the community larder

Miranda Wixon, from TowFood, said: “More and more people are seeking affordable ways to access food through a local network of community larders, fridges, food clubs and community cafes.

"Working together makes sure that there is always food available for those in need. TowFood collect in the region of six tonnes of food each week making it available to the community in West Northants.

"Saving food from waste is the largest contributor to climate change as over one third of all food produced globally is being wasted.

"When we waste food, we also waste all the resources it took to produce, transport and prepare that food.

"When it goes to landfill it rots, producing the greenhouse gas methane, more potent than carbon dioxide.

"Thankfully here in West Northants there are ways that volunteers and members involved with TowFood can make a difference.”

In West Northamptonshire, around 20,000 homes experience fuel poverty, meaning they will be forced below the poverty line due to the cost of using energy to heat their homes, according to the End Fuel Poverty Coalition.

This is caused by low incomes, high prices, poor energy efficiency and poor-quality housing.

Fuel poverty has wide-reaching effects on health including respiratory, circulatory and mental health conditions and contributes to developmental delay and poor school performance in children.

Sarah Pyle, of SNVB, added: “At Northamptonshire Energy Saving Service (NESS) we are a unique multi-agency project set up to reduce fuel poverty across Northamptonshire.

"We are delighted to work together with TowFood Community Larder members to reach out to everyone who may be at risk of fuel poverty this winter."

TowFood is part of the Food Aid Alliance in West Northants, a consortium of food aid charities working together to rescue good produce from landfill.

Co-ordinator Katie Steele continued: “After providing an emergency food box provision during lockdown and witnessing first-hand how much food surplus there was, we felt compelled to transition to a larder service that could be accessed by everyone.

"Over 60 percent of our current members are on a low income and by providing affordable food via the TowFood Larder network means that any savings can be put towards other essentials, including heating their homes.

“Working with FareShare/SOFEA, SNVB, NESS and other local charities allows us all to find more ways to help people this winter.

"We embrace being part of the local community and enjoy working with many local businesses including Waitrose, Tesco, Whittlebury Bakery, Silverstone Circuit and our hosts Towcester Town Football Supporters Club and Roade Village Hall.”

Coordinator of community larder [email protected], Brenda Woolf, said its 300-strong membership is growing and the team of volunteers share produce grown locally and sourced from food outlets.

"The diversity of food available has enabled families to cook a wider range of meals and try out new things with the support of Cooking Good recipes and cookery lessons," she said.

"There is a great community atmosphere, everybody is most welcome."

To get involved, call SNVB on 01327 358264 or email [email protected] or call TowFood on 01327 636982 or email [email protected]