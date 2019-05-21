Call for entries to Northampton Partnership Homes garden competition

Calling all council tenants and gardeners it’s time to start planning your entry into Northampton Partnership Homes garden competition.

Back for a third year, the garden competition organised by housing organisation Northampton Partnership Homes shows off the blooming marvellous displays of Northampton’s council house gardeners.

Entries are now open until June 14th for gardens and well-tended spaces across the town. The rules are simple. The garden must be managed and maintained by tenants or leaseholders of the housing organisation.

Over the past two years, the annual garden competition has attracted the best gardens in Northampton’s council housing.

Nicky McKenzie who is assistant director of housing at NPH said: “We really appreciate what our residents do in caring for their home and garden each year. The competition is a great way for residents to show off their hard work in the garden and meet like-minded residents of the gardening community.

"We encourage all levels of gardener to get involved – from novices to more experienced gardeners. It’s a community competition after all.”

This year’s judges are Nicholas Warliker, a former head gardener of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester with over 40 years show garden judging experience, and volunteers manager Sarah Passam of Voluntary Impact.

The competition is free to enter if you are a resident of Northampton Partnership Homes.

Residents from flat blocks can also enter their communal garden, window display or indoor plants.

You can enter your garden, veg patch, pots or communal space online here or phone 01604 837836 to register your garden this summer.