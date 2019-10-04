'Calender Girls' lead Lisa Maxwell to snip ribbon on Northampton charity store

A lead actress in Gary Barlow's touring Calender Girls musical will open a new charity store in Northampton next week.

Children's charity Barnardo's will open a new store in Abington Street on October 12.

For the opening at midday, actress Lisa Maxwell - who is currently touring the country as a lead role in a musical adaption of Calender Girls - will be on hand to cut the ribbon.

Barnardo’s area business manager Samantha Dean says: “We’re very excited to be opening our new store in Abington Street and we are delighted that Lisa has agreed to cut the ribbon. We’re really looking forward to serving the local community and welcoming customers to the new shop, while raising funds for vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people.”

Fundraising by Barnardo's helps run services for the UK's children, young people and their families.

Lisa is currently touring the country in Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s musical The Calendar Girls, which will be at the Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton from Oct 8 - 12

The new store in Abington Street will replace Blue Inc, a chain of fashion retail stores that closed in December 2018.