Cake sale held at Northamptonshire Police headquarters to help boost fundraising for life saving treatment for Daisy Ellis

Kindhearted staff at Wootton Hall have held a cake sale today to help raise vital funds for a Northampton girl.

The Chronicle & Echo is backing Northampton's Daisy Ellis campaign to raise £300,000 for life-saving treatment.

So far generous people have donated more than £75,000 with thousands of donations flooding in every day.

Today (Friday) @NorthantsPolice tweeted: "Star fundraisers from @NorthantsPolice and @NorthantsOPFCC set out their stall at FHQ today to host a cake sale to support Daisy Ellis in raising money to privately fund a trial of treatment that could potentially save her life.

"Great work guys! #CakesForDaisy #OneTeam"

An incredible £500 has already been raised by the bake sale.

@NorthantsOPFCC tweeted: "Thanks to the generosity of all @NorthantsPolice we have already raised almost £500 today for @ddaisyellis #sarcoma

"Great effort from @NPC_814 (expert sweet packer) @louiseSh13 Now hoping @NorthantsFCR will find the cakes in the kitchen and donate a little more!"

Daisy, 23, from Rothersthorpe, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer called Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma.

As of July this year, Daisy's condition has taken a heartbreaking turn. She has been told that she has stopped responding to the few drugs available for Sarcoma. It means there is now nothing available under NHS treatments that can battle Daisy's condition. But there is one more option that could save her life.

Although she is not well enough to fly to the USA to be part of a drugs trial, Daisy and her family have launched a GoFundMe page to raise the £300,000 needed to afford the trial drugs and make them available in the UK.

At the time of writing (Friday) £75,298 of her £300,000 goal had been reached.

Fundraisers have been taking place across the town since The Chron launched its campaign to help boost funds.

Can you help? Please donate to Daisy's fund here