Businesses on Northampton industrial estate pledge support for Afghan Resettlement Scheme

Refugees arriving at Heathrow from Afghanistan. (File picture).

Northampton businesses have pledged support for the Afghan Resettlement Scheme in Northamptonshire.

Brackmills Business Improvement District (BID) has donated an initial £1,000, which will be sent to organisations that are providing front line advice and support to refugees, and to pay for essentials.

This follows the arrival of more than 200 refugees, including families and young children, who are currently housed in temporary accommodation in two Northamptonshire hotels.

Sara Homer.

Sara Homer, Chief Executive of Brackmills BID, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the new arrivals from Afghanistan.

“So many of us have been affected by the news surrounding this awful situation.

“This is just the start of our ongoing journey to help support this worthy cause.”

Brackmills BID’s donation has gone to Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire, the organisation raising vital funds on behalf of the local community.

The organisation set up a GoFundMe at the end of August in a bid to raise at least £15,000 to help refugees with access to courses and transport.

Sara added: “There’s going to be a big push in Northampton to help feed, home and clothe the refugees, as well as help to find them employment within the county.

“Our donation will help them to create a new life away from the chaos they have been subjected to.”

Due to the situation’s urgency, businesses are coming together to get the essentials to the families as soon as possible.