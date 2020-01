Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a house in Great Doddington.

Thieves broke into a house in The Ridge, Great Doddington, sometime between 7.45am on Thursday, December 19, and 6.15pm on Tuesday, January 7, while the homeowner was on holiday.

A spokesman for Northants Police said a number of items were stolen.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference number 20000013315.