Burglars search Corby house before escaping with jewellery

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary at a house in Dovedale Road, Corby.

The offenders forced open a rear door and made an untidy search of the house before stealing a pair of gold earrings and a charm bracelet sometime between 2.40pm and 6pm on Tuesday (January 14).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "A male was seen outside the address and officers are keen to speak to him.

"He is described as white, of a medium build and with dark hair.

"He was wearing dark bottoms, a black puffa style jacket with a grey hood."

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000026049.