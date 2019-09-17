Budding Father Christmases of all ages needed for Northampton Santa fun run

It may still be September, but willing Father Christmases of all ages are needed to raise money for charity for the return of a Santa fun run to Northampton later this year.

The four rotary clubs in Northampton have teamed up to launch the Charity Santa Fun Run for anyone over five-years-old on Sunday, December 1.

Covering optional 2.5k or 5k distances around Northampton Racecourse, the flat and open course is ideal for a Sunday morning run in the fresh air to offset that extra turkey and Christmas pudding.

To get into the festive spirit and included in the entry fee, each runner will be given their own Santa suit and hat and everyone who finishes their distance will receive a commemorative medal.

The event will be in support of Cynthia Spencer Respite Care, Alzheimer’s, The Hope Centre and Lowdown Charities.

To raise funds, each participant is asked to obtain sponsorship as this will be the only source for charitable giving.

Coffee, tea and other light refreshments will be available. Entry fees are £15 for adults, £8 for children up to 14, and family tickets for two adults and two children cost £40.

To sign up or for more information, visit www.northamptonsantarun.org.