BT asks Northampton communities to 'adopt' telephone boxes or 15 will be axed

British Telecom is asking Northampton residents if they would like to keep their public payphones as part of a 90-day consultation.

Fifteen public payphones in Northampton have been proposed for removal by BT after 90 per cent of callers have ditched phone boxes for mobile phones in the past decade.

But as part of the consultation BT is offering communities the chance to adopt traditional red ‘heritage’ phone boxes for just £1 through their 'Adopt a Kiosk' scheme in a bid to transform them into something inspirational.

If your area is a host to a modern telephone boxes the call provider has occasionally let communities adopt them in rural areas, if required for specific purposes (for example to house a defibrillator) where there are no red ones available.

The payphones are situated in: Billing Brook Road, Broomhill Crescent, Glebeland Road, Harlestone Road and Broadmead Avenue, Norman Road, Newnham Road, Link Road, Reynard Way, Olden Road, Blackthorn Local Centre, Chiltern Avenue , Churchill Avenue, Kettering Road and Weggs Farm Road.

A BT spokeswoman said: “Most people now have a mobile phone and calls made from our public telephones have fallen by around 90 per cent in the past decade.

"We consider a number of factors before consulting on the removal of payphones, including whether others are available nearby and usage."

"The need to provide payphones for use in emergency situations is also diminishing all the time, with at least 98 per cent of the UK having either 3G or 4G coverage. This is important because as long as there is network coverage, it’s now possible to call the emergency services, even when there is no credit or no coverage from your own mobile provider.”