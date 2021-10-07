Broken down coach leads to rush-hour queues on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough
Stranded vehicle is on eastbound approach to Wilby Way roundabout
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:50 am
Updated
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 7:52 am
A broken down coach is causing queues on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough during the morning rush hour on Thursday (October 7).
The stranded vehicle is on the eastbound approach to the Wilby Way roundabout.
Traffic is already tailing back past the exit for Great Doddington and Earls Barton and is likely to get worse during the peak hours.