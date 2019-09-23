Britain cultural icons will race through Northamptonshire village on Sunday for second annual soapbox derby

Spitfires, the TARDIS and Paddington Bear will fly through a Northamptonshire village this weekend for its second annual soapbox race.

Nearly 30 handmade carts are ready for take-off at The Earls Barton Soapbox Derby on Sunday (September 29).

A 330metre course has been plotted for the race down West Street in the heart of the village, starting outside the bait & tackle shop on West Street, past the All Saints Church, through the crossroads and finishing outside the library.

All 29 entries in this year's race are from Earls Barton and have been built with a "Best of Britain" theme in mind.

Parish councillor and track manager Wayne Mills said: "The derby has been universally accepted around the village and some of the carts this year look amazing.

"We chose this year's theme because it's been a difficult year politically and we just wanted to bring back a bit of good fun."

A preview of one team's entry this year modelled after the iconic Spitfire plane.

Carts this year include a model TARDIS, a flying shoe from Barkers, a Red Arrow stunt plane and a London Bus.

The rules say there can be no repeat entries from last year's race - meaning all 29 designs this year will be fresh ideas.

All racers and their carts will be on display at the top of West Street from 10.30am. Races start at 11am.

It is the village's second annual race after its hugely-successful first run last year, and is the brainchild of 13-year-old Archie Reeves, who first pitched the derby to his parish council.

There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in a junior race and an adult race, as well as an award for the most creative cart.

Road closures are in place for the duration of the day. Between 9am and 5pm on September 29, all roads leading to the junction outside All Saints Church - including Station Road, West Street, High Street and outside of Churchhill Road - will be shut.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.