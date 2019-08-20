Brightly coloured Northampton phoenix mural to be completed today

A Northampton artist who has spent countless hours brightening up the end of a terraced street with a phoenix mural will see her project reach an end today.

This is the first Northampton-based mural for Amy Proud, a children's book illustrator, who is taking part in a campaign to bring a sense of community back to her street.

Today the bird has almost completed. Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

Amy, who has been painting the end house on Ecton Street for five days, asked the landlord for his permission before she got to work with her brushes a week ago.

Come rain, wind, and shine she has been outside for five days, putting in long shifts from 8am until 7pm, to give her masterpiece its finishing touches.

The phoenix rising from the ashes design is based on the idea of regeneration - which Amy hopes will give a new-found inspiration to her street.

Amy said: "It took a little while to design because I kept changing my ideas but not long really. I kept revisiting it and re-thinking the design.

One week ago Amy's progress was halted by a torrential downpour. Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

"I've really enjoyed it, I am so pleased with it. I wanted to have the bird a little bit higher but I just couldn't reach...

"It's surprising how little paint I've had to use, actually. It's all paint left over from my last project."

The folk-art inspired piece has been created with emulsion and will be varnished to withstand the rain.

As well as the mural, neighbours in Victoria Road have planted flowers in recycling boxes and regularly litter pick, to deter anti-social behaviour.