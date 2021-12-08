Plans for a skatepark in a Northamptonshire town 13 years in the making are finally going ahead after 'hero' town clerk finds alternative funding.

The breakthrough was made by Alison Moses, who works as a town clerk for Brackley Town Council, after issues with funding threatened to set the project back even further.

Sue Sharps, Independent Councillor for Brackley Ward and trustee and committee member of South Northants Youth Engagement Charity, said that Alison was 'instrumental' in getting the project moving after years of 'stop and start' attempts.

The skate park will offer a less traditional way of keeping young people fit.

The councillor maintains a 'huge amount of admiration' for the town clerk's efforts.

Councillor Sharps said: "Our town clerk is the hero in this story, I have to say. She's been absolutely amazing and diligent and she's got it over the hurdles.

"Those kids that aren't into other sports will now have somewhere to go.

"Now they have the option to keep fit and active by using the skate park and that's just fantastic.

"It's ticked something off the wish list for the Brackley community.

"That's what's important: taking a wish and making it real."

The wish is said to have come true after Brackley Town Council was able to find another source of funding for the project. The source of these funds has yet to be revealed by the town council.

Originally, the park would benefit once the new development at Turweston Road South had been built and occupied.

However delays kept the funding out of reach, leaving the town council to get creative.

Alison took on a more humble tone, emphasising that she was simply doing her job.

Now her efforts are focused on securing contractors who, once selected, will take suggestions from the Brackley community on how best to build the park.

Alison said: "It's something that the community has been asking for since 2008.

"Hopefully it will improve the area for the children and youth.

"We've had lots of offers of help from the community since Monday (December 6th).

"We're really looking forward to working with the community to create a space that they desperately want."

It is also hoped that the new development will still be completed, meaning more funding for the park that could see another, smaller skate park being opened as well.

If all goes to plan, the successful contractor will begin work around March of next year.