Boy, 7, enjoys a day with police at Brackley Community Carnival

A seven-year-old good citizen was the special guest of the Brackley policing team at the town’s annual community carnival on Saturday (June 8).

Each year the team invites a member of the community to join them in their patrol car as it takes part in the carnival procession and Louie was chosen for the 2019 parade after he contacted police to report a crime.

Earlier this year the Brackley youngster sent a letter to the police to tell them: “My dad and I saw a man doing something that was against the law!!!! He was driving a scooter on the motorway.”

PC Frankie Smith, who is based in the Neighbourhood Policing Team, received the letter and visited Louie at home to speak to him about the incident and allay any fears he may have had.

South Northants neighbourhood policing Sergeant Micki Simons, who is based at Towcester Police Station, said: “When the discussion came up in the office as to how to choose this year’s VIP, Frankie immediately thought of Louie as he had acted as a responsible citizen.

“Louie had such an amazing time and made a number of people jump as we passed in the patrol car with his siren activity.

"He went away with a goody bag, a big smile on his face and photos of an experience to share at school with his friends.

“We have found having a special guest in the patrol car is a great way to engage with our community before, during and after the event.

"It becomes a talking point and helps to make us more approachable.

“Last year’s special guest was a young girl who had found a painted pebble we had hidden in the town, and in the past, we have also been joined by a 100-year-old lady who won the ride-along in a raffle organised by Saints Community Project.”

On the day of the carnival, the special guest gets to meet the neighbourhood team before joining officers in the patrol car and having the honour of switching on the vehicle’s lights and siren during the parade.

Following the procession, visitors to the carnival – both adults and children – had the chance to sit in the car and test the blues and twos for themselves.