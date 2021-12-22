A Northampton taxi firm has teamed up with Hope Centre once again to give the homeless a two-night stay in a hotel this Christmas.

Now in its third year, the effort will see Bounds Taxis pick up members of the homeless identified by Hope as needing a place to stay for the festive occasion.

The taxi company pays all fees for the estimated 10 to 15 guests, and offers transport to get them there.

The company pays all expenses so the Homeless can have their Christmas indoors

Stuart Russell, director of Bounds, said that he has been housing homeless people for more than 20 years in his capacity as a landlord. This years initiative stands as a natural extension of that tradition.

Stuart said: "It's something that's very close to my heart because in my other life I rent houses to homeless people. So that's something that resonates with me personally.

"It's a small gesture, really.

"Because of what's happened with Covid-19, there aren't as many people on the streets as there were. But there's still a number who are and those are the people we're aiming to help in this Christmas period.

"Whatever it's going to cost, we will take care of the bill, as we have done in the past."

When asked why his business would foot the entire bill for so many people, the business owner said that now is a time of giving and 'peace to all man', although he apologised for the cliché.

He said that the focus should be on making sure everyone knows, regardless of situation, that someone cares this Christmas.

Stuart added: "People over Christmas are very family centric and will be having their Christmas together, albeit perhaps an imperfect one. But there are people out there who don't get those special moments.

"I would say, if you're passing someone who is on the street and homeless, don't just walk by.

"We should remember there are people sleeping in cardboard in a shop doorway, and spare them a second thought."

The company's offer has been gladly welcomed by the Hope Centre, which will pair the hotel stays with their own Christmassy occasions.

Robin Burgess, chief executive of Hope Centre Northampton, said: "We are delighted that Bounds has offered this generous gift to Northampton's homeless once again.

"We will now be able to complement our Christmas Day service with overnight accommodation for those that are on the street."