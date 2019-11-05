Born-and-bred Northampton lady Ivy celebrates her 100th birthday

It was an emotional day for one Northampton lady today as she celebrated her 100th birthday with her family, friends and neighbours.

Ivy Dunkley managed to live the first 99 years of her life independently at her home in Duston before she moved into Templemore Care Home last year.

She was joined by her family, friends and neighbours for a small party at Templemore.

And today (Nov 5), the born-and-bred Northampton girl opened her card from the Queen in the company of her closest family, friends and neighbours, and was gifted hundreds of flowers by her visitors.

Ivy Ethel Bayliss Hill was born on November 5, 1919, in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton.

She married her husband Norman Dunkley at St Mary's Church, Far Cotton, on June 13, 1942. They led a happy married life for 73 years and celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2002. They had one daughter, Jane.

A neighbour and friend of Ivy's, Margaret, said: "She's a very strong lady but at the same time a very kind lady. She's always interesting to talk to and very strong-minded. She was able to live on her own for 99 years, which says something."

Ivy worked for the Petroleum Board on Towcester Road for many years as well as the Brook medical centre.

She was joined today at Templemore Care Home by her niece and great-niece Ruth and Hayley, her friends Valerie and Marge, her daughter Jane and many other members of her family.