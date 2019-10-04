Bomb disposal squad called to street in Northampton

The bomb disposal squad was called to a street in Northampton on Friday afternoon.

The truck was in the Welford Road area of Kingsthorpe and the surrounding roads were sealed off as they dealt with the incident. The roads have now been reopened.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police were called to reports of a possible bomb on the Welford Road, Northampton, shortly after 1.30pm today, Friday, October 4.

"Welford Road was closed between Kingsway and North Western Avenue, while EOD attended to examine the device.

"They concluded that it was an inert device and removed it from the location. The roads have now reopened."

Megan Hillery, who was at the scene, said she had seen a message go up on a local Facebook group that something had been found.

"I live nearby so I decided to walk at the top of the street. They had put a police tape up, there were lots of police officers and cars there, and lots of people.

"I saw the bomb disposal van there. I stayed until they opened the road again and then the van drove off."

Another nearby resident told the Chron: "For about 40 minutes we were not allowed in or out of the street [Northfield Way] or Welford Road.

"The Army were down here but then all of a sudden it was over."