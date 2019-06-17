Blockheads headline Northampton Music Festival for 12th annual showcase of talent across the town

Legendary funksters The Blockheads headlined the Main Stage in Market Square. Originally formed in 1977 to promote Ian Dury’s album New Boots and Panties, the band is now fronted by Derek Hussey. They released their latest album Beyond The Call Of Dury in 2017. Hussey is joined in The Blockheads by Gilad Atzmon, Mick Gallagher, Chaz Jankel, John Roberts, John Turnbull and Norman Watt-Roy. Other acts playing on the main stage included Brighton Riot, Similar Jones, Empyre, Lunaxis, King’s Gambit, Repro Jam Squad, Rockabilly Roadsters and Buzz Pazz.

