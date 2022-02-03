Bomb squad officers made a big bang in Northampton Thursday afternoon (February 3) after a magnet angler landed old railway explosives from a waterway close to Northampton town centre.

A number of old track explosives — used to warn train drivers of obstructions or speed limits — were 'hooked' where the Grand Union Canal joins the River Nene, adjacent to a former railway line.

Experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal were called and took the devices to nearby Far Cotton Rec, where they were blown up safely — and loudly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A magnet angler landed an unexpected catch from water near Towcester Road on Thursday

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "At 9.50am this morning, officers were called to Towcester Road following reports that a man magnet fishing had pulled up a number of track explosives.

"Officers from the EOD attended and at about 2.20pm, a controlled explosion was carried out on Far Cotton Rec. The incident is now closed and there is no wider risk to members of the public."

Fishing for potentially valuable metal objects submerged in canals and rivers is gaining in popularity with thousands uploading videos of their finds on YouTube.

Former Northampton and England rugby star James Haskell is among those who are self-confessed treasure-hunters.

But police say anyone landing discarded weapons or ammunition should follow three simple rules: Put them down, move away and call 999.

Bomb squad experts dealt with a hand grenade and a World War Two shell fished out of local waterways last year.

Superintendent Kevin Mulligan said: “There are all sorts of things that can be pulled from waterways when magnet fishing, including dangerous objects or items which may have been used in crime.

“Rather than risk anyone’s safety, or potentially contaminating evidence, if you find a weapon of any sort, or something which may be a form of explosive device, please leave it exactly where you found it and call us right away so it can be safely and properly recovered.

“We’ve previously had people pull items including firearms from rivers in Northamptonshire and then bring them in to police stations.

"Getting them to the police is the right thing to do, but handling or moving things like this obviously carries a risk of harm or even arrest if you’re seen or found carrying it.