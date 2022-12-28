A mother has spoken of her shock, but delight of giving birth to Archer who is believed to be the first baby born on Christmas Day 2022 in Northampton General Hospital (NGH).

Jenna Going, from Duston, was booked in for a C-section on January 3, 2023, however her little bundle of joy had other ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old became worried early on Christmas Day morning so went into NGH. Within an hour of Jenna and her partner - Liam Billing, also 24 - arriving at hospital, the expectant mum was ready to have an emergency C-section. Jenna was told by staff that her baby would be the first to be born on Christmas Day in NGH.

Baby Archer was born at 11.04am on Christmas Day 2022.

At 11.04am baby Archer made an appearance weighing nine pounds exactly.

Jenna said: “He decided he wanted to make an early appearance at 36 weeks and a few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a massive shock but it shows his personality that he wanted to make an appearance on Christmas. He was so spoiled so he knew what he was doing coming early on Christmas.

“I can’t think of a better Christmas present to have. And Christmas will never be the same again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archer is currently on the Gosset Ward as he needs support with his breathing, but Jenna says he is getting stronger, is healthy and is doing really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It was a lovely experience having Archer on Christmas Day. All the staff were incredible and were wearing Christmas hats, we got loads of presents and spirits were high. It was lovely on the wards and just a great experience being here.”

Jenna and Liam wish to send “a huge thank you” to the NGH Gosset Ward, Robert Watson Ward, midwifery and antenatal staff for Archer’s ongoing care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new parents hope to be able to take their Christmas baby home soon.