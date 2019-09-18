'Beautiful' and 'courageous' Daisy Ellis passes away after two-year cancer battle

An 'inspiring' Northampton woman who has touched the hearts of Northamptonshire passed away yesterday in hospital.

In an emotional statement released by Daisy's family on her GoFundMe page they confirmed that the 23-year-old woman died while surrounded by her family and beloved dog, Dolly, in hospital.

The young woman who had a huge online following passed away in hospital yesterday.

In the past few months the town and beyond has rallied behind Daisy to help fund a drugs trial to treat her rare form of cancer called Sarcoma, in the UK, as it could not be done on the NHS.

Not only has this newspaper backed the Rothersthorpe woman's cause but more than 5,000 people all digged deep into their pockets to raise £117,953 online, not forgetting the hundreds of pounds raised through charity football matches and bake sales.

The statement released by her family today said: "We are beyond heartbroken to have to tell you that Daisy passed away at Nottingham City hospital yesterday afternoon. Justine, Jacob and I were with her as she slipped away from us very peacefully and for once pain free.

"We were able to take Daisy’s dog Dolly to see her on Saturday at the hospital and she had a wonderful day as we celebrated Dolly’s 1st birthday.

"After Dolly went home Daisy started to struggle with her breathing and went downhill quicker than was expected. After two years her body was exhausted and she had become very frail early Sunday morning.

"She was truly beautiful, inspiring, generous and courageous in every way and to have been blessed to have had her in our lives for 23 years has been our privilege and we are enormously proud of her

"We knew how much Daisy engaged with her Instagram and touched so many lives. She wanted to read every message she was sent. We will be posting at a later date the plans for Daisy’s farewell for those that want to say one last goodbye."