BBC Radio 4's 'The Kitchen Cabinet' is coming to dig into Northampton's culinary quirks

The culinary quirks of Northampton will be dished up next week at the recording of a BBC Radio 4 programme.

BBC Radio 4's "The Kitchen Cabinet" will be hosted at the Cripps Theatre in the Northampton School for Boys, Billing Road, with doors opening at 6pm and the show starting at 7pm.

The show is hosted by Masterchef guest chef and restaurant critic Jay Rayner and travels around the UK stopping at a different cities and towns each week to dig into their culinary quirks in front of a local audience.

It remains to be seen which of Northampton's pantry of offerings will be wheeled out for the celebrity critics to try - there could be a slice of Cobblers' Nibble from Hamm Tun Fine Foods, or gin and craft ale from Phipps Northampton Brewery Company.

Northampton's residents are invited to join the audience for the recording and tickets are available for free at the BBC website.