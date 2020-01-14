BBC looking for Northamptonshire families to appear on Shop Well For Less show

Producers of the BBC's Shop Well For Less show are looking for Northamptonshire families who want to find out how to shop savvy.

A fifth series of the popular consumer and lifestyle TV show has just been commissioned and they need local families to take part.

In the previous four series, Steph McGovern and Alex Jones have shown families and households how to shop smartly and cut out unnecessary costs through practical shopping advice and clever money saving tips.

A show spokesman said: "Shop Well for Less are looking for families to take part who want to learn to spend without the splurge, whilst maintaining the lifestyle they want.

"Whether you lack time to search for bargains, feel under pressure to buy named brands or need help planning and saving for a big event, the team from Shop Well For Less can help families to save as they shop."

To find out more information visit: www.facebook.com/ShopWellForLess or to apply for the show call 0117 970 7673 or email Shopwell@rdftelevision.com.