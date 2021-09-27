Barton Seagrave assault leaves woman in hospital with broken jaw

A woman on her way to a Barton Seagrave address after visiting shops was left with a broken jaw and head injury after she was assaulted.

The woman in her 40s had been on her way to Fitzwilliam Drive when she was assaulted in Belvoir Drive in the village on Tuesday, September 14.

She suffered was left needing hospital treatment after the assault that took place between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

A Northants Police spokesman said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Belvoir Drive, Barton Seagrave.

"The incident happened on Tuesday, September 14, between 8.30pm and 9.30pm, when a woman in her 40s was attacked on her journey from the shops to Fitzwilliam Drive, causing her to suffer a broken jaw and a head injury.