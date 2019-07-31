Baby Basics Northampton shortlisted for a national charity award

Baby Basics Northampton has been shortlisted for the UK-wide Charity Today Awards 2019 - with thanks to their supporters.

The charity is in the running for the ‘health and social care award’ and is one of just four charities from across the UK to have made the category’s final shortlist.

The charity - which started in Grange Park - lovingly makes up each Moses basket.

Publication, Charity Today, gives charities, fundraisers and supporters a national platform to promote their charitable activities and holds an awards ceremony each year.

Committee members received 675 entries overall and Baby Basics Northampton made the shortlist of four finalists in their category.

The charity - which started in Grange Park - creates a starter pack for each baby in need across Northamptonshire. Disadvantaged mums are given a Moses basket for their babies to sleep in and newborn essentials to give them a good start.

The Charity Today Awards gives charities the chance to tell their success stories to both national and regional audiences, regardless of their size, through a charity awards programme.

“We feel so privileged to have been shortlisted for this award," said Sabrina Oakley, donation coordinator at Baby Basics Northampton,

The charity does not have direct contact with the new mums and babies for safeguarding reasons but instead liaises directly with health professionals.

"We work closely with the health professionals like midwives and health visitors who use their knowledge and expertise to ensure our baskets reach those in need," Sabrina added.

"We also work alongside the fire service by offering the opportunity to book a free home fire safety check for every recipient of our basket.

"This enables the mums to not only have everything that they need for themselves and baby, which helps support them practically and mentally, but also can support them at home by ensuring the house is safe for the whole family ”

The charity has six drop off points across the county and is always looking for more volunteers to help.

Brand new donations only can be left at the Emmanuel Church, Burton Latimer Baptist Church, Home-Start Kettering Area, the Kairos Centre in Grange Park, Brackley by appointment, and now The Entertainer.

If you want to donate or want to volunteer then contact the team on babybasics.gpc@gmail.com