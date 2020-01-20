Award-winning restaurant to open at Northampton abbey next month

A restaurant once nestled in the heart of a Northampton theatre is re-opening its doors in February in a new location.

Hibiscus, formerly of the Royal & Derngate, has found a new home at Delapré Abbey where it will re-open on Wednesday, February 5.

The restaurant will open in the Billiard Room, which is currently used by The Orangery Café, and will be able to sit 44 diners in one sitting.

The Orangery Café will still run, as usual, serving afternoon teas during lunchtime before the room will be transformed in the evening to become Hibiscus.

In May last year, Hibiscus Fine Dining and its executive chef Sam Squires was awarded an AA Rosette by a panel of judges for its 'accomplished cooking' after only being open for 18 months.

Sam said: “Restaurant Hibiscus will offer beautiful scenery and stunning food using the best local ingredients, of which some will be grown onsite for us.

"With help from Delapré Abbey, we aim to transform Restaurant Hibiscus from a hidden gem into one of the best restaurant’s in the county."

Sam took the plunge and moved to the Ritz in London where he became a commis chef at 17 years old.

After five years building his way up the ranks he left as a chef de partie before a two-year stint working on a Disney cruise ship in three-star Michelin-starred restaurant Remy, and luxury yachts with Silversea cruises.

Tom Hewer said: “We are delighted with the announcement that we are moving Restaurant Hibiscus from it’s home at the Royal & Derngate to its new home at Delapré Abbey, after gaining its first rosette we have struggled with space in busy evenings.

"The extra dining space that Delapré Abbey allows us will give us the chance to expand Hibiscus and provide an all-round better dining experience."

Hibiscus, which first opened on September 2, 2017, will still feature its contemporary à la carte menu, in addition to the chef’s personal tasting menu and will be open from Wednesday to Saturday.