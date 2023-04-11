Award-winning food store now OPEN in Kingsthorpe and excited to be part of the community

An award-winning food store is now open in Kingsthorpe, Northampton and the team is excited to be part of the community.

COOK, an independent and family-owned company founded in 1997, opened its doors for the first time in Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre, Harborough Road last Thursday (April 6).

Their frozen meals and puddings are prepared by a team of chefs using ingredients you would use at home, sourced from farmers and suppliers who share the business’ approach to quality, sustainability and animal welfare.

Their meals are flash frozen and transported nationwide for customers to enjoy, and there are now 96 stores.

Matthew Bourne, retail director at COOK, said: “We look forward to playing an active part in the Kingsthorpe community and our shop manager, Sam, is hugely proactive in engaging with local people.”

The COOK team believes “nothing brings people together like a good meal” – and it will be easier than ever to shop in store with the free nearby parking, pick up Click & Collect orders, or opt for home delivery.

The business was recently named ‘specialty retailer of the year’ at the Retail Week Awards, where they were described as “truly innovative and highly impressive”.

There are portions available for one, two and four people, as well as larger meals if customers are feeding a crowd.

Claire Postans, COOK’s brand director, spoke to Chronicle & Echo about the move to Kingsthorpe, which is the first store in Northampton and the first store to be opened in 2023.

She said: “We are all about finding communities we can be a part of, and this site is perfect for that.

“People and our customers are integral to everything we do.

“We offer a huge range of meals and the way our food is handmade in our kitchens is different from what is already out there.”

The new Kingsthorpe store is COOK's 96th nationwide.

In a bid to immerse themselves in the new area, COOK is offering a 30 percent discount to any local community groups for events for 20 people or more.