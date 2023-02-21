An award-winning cocktail bar and restaurant will close at the end of this week, after less than a year open in the heart of the town centre.

Electric Pavilion, in Gold Street, opened in April 2022 following a soft launch in December the previous year.

The establishment has prided itself on offering good quality food and drink, live music, and investing in young people.

Electric Pavilion, in Gold Street, opened in April 2022 following a soft launch in December the previous year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The cocktail bar and restaurant was well-thought-of among the community, earning the status of ‘dining venue of the year’ at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards 2022.

Electric Pavilion has been run by brothers Paul Kuznecovs and Arturs Dzerins, who was named Northamptonshire’s ‘best young chef’ for 2018/19 – who took to social media to announce the closure on Monday (February 20).

The statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that this week will be our last week operating.

“As with many businesses, we have faced a number of challenges and as a result of the global pandemic, soaring utility bills and the cost of living crisis, they have made it difficult for us to carry on our operations right now.

The establishment has prided itself on offering good quality food and drink, live music, and investing in young people. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“Despite our best efforts, we have to make the heartbreaking decision to close our doors.”

Electric Pavilion took the opportunity to thank employees, who have “worked tirelessly to provide the best dining experience possible”.

“We are immensely grateful for their hard work and dedication,” the statement continued, which also went on to thank suppliers.

The statement closed off by saying: “To our customers, we want to say a heartfelt thank you for choosing our restaurant as your destination for dining.

The closure was announced on Electric Pavilion's social media on February 20. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“We have enjoyed getting to know you, and we are honoured to have been a part of your lives. We hope the memories and experiences you have had at our restaurant will stay with you for a long time.

“While we may be closing our doors, we are still looking at ways we can come back from this stronger. And we would love to thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time.”