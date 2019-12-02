Aslan the Lion and Father Christmas parade through Northampton at annual Frost Fair

The market square was a showcase for more than 70 stalls with crafters and traders selling unique gifts and artwork to give shoppers inspiration for the Christmas period.

Traders included Fridge Street, Fleur Fields, Musically Made, Pins and Needles, Boho Village Limited, Firebrand Craft, The Bees Bones, Sweet Pea Candle Company, That’s Shallot Fashion, No Tickerty and Chocca Locca.

See our gallery below for a round-up of all the fun from the weekend.

The mane event Northampton's annual Frost Fair paraded through the town centre on Sunday.

Your highness The parade of mystical and fantasy characters wound its way down Abington Street and into the Market Square.

Festive cheer Pupils from local primary schools followed Aslan as the parade marched through Abington Street and around the Market Square.

Find something unique Ellie Ponder and Jenny Ponder, from Gifts By El.

