Aslan the Lion and Father Christmas parade through Northampton at annual Frost Fair
Father Christmas led a festive parade through Northampton town centre on Sunday for the annual Frost Fair.
The market square was a showcase for more than 70 stalls with crafters and traders selling unique gifts and artwork to give shoppers inspiration for the Christmas period.
Traders included Fridge Street, Fleur Fields, Musically Made, Pins and Needles, Boho Village Limited, Firebrand Craft, The Bees Bones, Sweet Pea Candle Company, That’s Shallot Fashion, No Tickerty and Chocca Locca.
