Artists from Northampton tattoo studio win 24 awards at American convention

A tattoo studio in Northampton town centre had a ‘record-breaking’ win at a convention in the United States that saw them pick up 24 gongs.

The team of eight artists from Revelation Tattoo Studio in Derngate travelled to Minnesota to compete in the Villianarts Minneapolis Tattoo Convention last weekend.

Anastasia Bortnik's dog tattoo (left) and Max Adamek's tiger design (right).

The three-day competition saw five of the tattooists pick up awards including two first place prizes for ‘best of the day’.

Anastasia Bortnik, who won one of the ‘best of the day’ awards and second place for the ‘best of show’ prize, was one of the most successful artists.

Nelson Sacramento also came home highly decorated as he, too, collected seven awards including first place in the ‘best black/grey portrait’ category.

Phil Bennett, manager of Revelation Tattoo Studio, said: “We’re really proud of our guys. They work incredibly hard.

Team Revelation had their best ever convention.

“It’s sensational and we can’t wait to get back out there again.

“Before now, the most we have won is 13 awards at a convention so 24 is record-breaking for us.

“We normally win about 50 a year, but we have 24 in the first convention so we’re going to smash that this year.”

Roman Grazhdantsev, who won the other ‘best in day’ award, and Max Adamek bagged four gongs each and Teo Papadopoulos picked up two trophies.

The team normally competes in around eight conventions every year and Phil is confident it helps footfall here in Northampton.

He added: “Almost 80 per cent of customers mention the awards we have won, so it definitely helps our business."

The next convention that team Revelation will compete in is in Cleveland in three weeks where they hope to continue their success.