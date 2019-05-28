Appeal to help find missing Northampton man Nigel

Police are appealing for information to help find a man who has been reported missing in Northampton.

Nigel Chambers, aged 46, was reported missing to police on May 24, after his friends realised they had not seen him for more than a month, it was today confirmed.

Mr Chambers is from the St James/Dallington area of Northampton and is known to frequent those areas, as well as the Kingsthorpe area of the town.

He is described by Northamptonshire Police as "white, around 5ft 7in, of stocky build. His hair and beard are thought to be longer than in the photograph."

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.