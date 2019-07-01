Appeal to help find missing 54-year-old Tracy from Northampton

Police are appealing for help to find a 54-year-old woman currently missing from Northampton.

Tracy Wainwright was last seen in Northampton, on Monday, June 23.

Officers are becoming concerned for her welfare and are urging Tracy, or anyone who may have seen her, to get in touch.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Tracy is white, about 5ft 7in, with a slim build. She has shoulder length brown hair and wears glasses."

Tracy, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPN1/1952/19.