Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing 34-year-old man from Northampton.

Edward Taylor, of Kingsley Park Terrace, Kingsley Park, was last seen on Billing Road at about 11am today (Monday, September 9).

Edward Taylor is missing. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

He is white, of medium build, bald and clean-shaven. He is believed to be wearing glasses, a black tee-shirt and grey ripped jeans.

Anybody with information about Edward's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting MPN2/2847/19.