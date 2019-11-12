Appeal after indecent exposure outside Northampton school

The incident took place on Barrack Road, police today (Tuesday) confirmed.
The incident took place on Barrack Road, police today (Tuesday) confirmed.

Witnesses are being sought after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman outside a Northampton school.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 27, at about 8am, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

The woman was walking past the International Academy towards town when a man indecently exposed himself to her.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as a white man, aged 27 to 35, of muscular build and wearing blue jeans and a brown jumper."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.