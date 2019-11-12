Appeal after indecent exposure outside Northampton school

Witnesses are being sought after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman outside a Northampton school.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 27, at about 8am, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

The woman was walking past the International Academy towards town when a man indecently exposed himself to her.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as a white man, aged 27 to 35, of muscular build and wearing blue jeans and a brown jumper."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.