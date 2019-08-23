'Anti-social' behaviour forces Sixfields pub to close after travellers move onto nearby car park

A popular pub in Northampton was forced to shut its door yesterday (Thursday) in the interests of safety.

Travellers pitched up in the car park between the tenpin bowling alley and the Sixfields Hungry Horse pub yesterday with anti-social behaviour being reported by businesses in the area and customers.

At 3pm the Sixfields pub posted on their Facebook page: "Due to unforeseen circumstances we are closed for the time being.

"We are hoping to reopen slightly later, but please stay posted for updates!"

At 5pm a further post said: "Good afternoon. Following our last post, unfortunately we will not be reopening tonight.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but we are confident that we will be back open as usual for business tomorrow!"

Responding to questions from customer on Facebook, a representative from the pub replied: "There has been some anti social activity within the Sixfields area today and the decision has been made for the safety of all our guests and team members. It is a decision that has not been made lightly."

It is believed the travellers left the car park last night.

A spokesman from the pub this morning (Friday) told the Chron: "They left last night.

"It was the usual sort of stuff they were doing. Throwing things around the car park and kids climbing on fences."

The pub confirmed it will open its doors again today and will be serving from 9am.