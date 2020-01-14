Another new principal gets set to join Malcolm Arnold Academy in Northampton

A new principal will be appointed at the Malcolm Arnold Academy in Northampton this September.

Megan Morris has been appointed to become the new head from September 2020.

It comes after former headteacher Nicola Koncarevic left the school last year halfway through term time following an inspection by the David Ross Education Trust (DRET).

She was replaced by interim principal Kim Lawton who will be returning to her role in the central leadership team at the trust when Megan Morris joins.

After Nicola's departure, a strict new set of rules were introduced at the school to 'improve behaviour', which included students being told to carry their backpacks in their hands instead of on their backs.

Staff and students are said to be 'delighted' to be welcoming the new principal - Mrs Morris - who will 'bring years of experience with her' from previous headteacher roles, most recently at Heath Lane Academy in Leicestershire.

Megan Morris said: “I am delighted and privileged to be joining David Ross Education Trust as the principal of Malcolm Arnold Academy and look forward to building on the success of the school’s journey so far and embedding sustainable plans for future excellence."

The Chronicle & Echo reported last year how an ICT course was pulled by the headteacher after a GCSE cohort was marked down.

Mrs Morris added: “I aim to fulfil the role of principal with integrity, energy, and determination.

"I look forward to the privilege of working with staff, students and the whole community of Malcolm Arnold, to build on our strengths and provide a world-class education for all.”

Peter French, chair of Governors at Malcolm Arnold Academy, said: “The governors are delighted by Megan’s appointment. We are really looking forward to working with her to ensure that the Malcolm Arnold Academy continues to develop and move forward as a superb academy.

"We are sure she will work well with the trust, the Church of England and the staff of the academy to enable students to flourish.”