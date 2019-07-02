Another former Oliver Adams bakery in Northampton closes its doors

Another relic of the Oliver Adams bakery dynasty has reportedly closed its doors to customers this week.

Staff working at the "Olivers" bakery at 337 Wellingborough Road reportedly arrived at the sandwich shop yesterday morning (July 1) to find the doors locked and stock cleared out.

Staff reportedly arrived at the shop on Monday morning to find they were out of a job.

The apparent closure reportedly puts three members of staff out of a job.

The shop was one of the former Oliver Adams bakeries that closed in May 2017 after the company shut down overnight. Some 100 members of staff lost their jobs in the closure.

Several of the local bakeries across the town were quickly bought and reopened by "Organic Bakery" in the aftermath, with three shops in town reopening as "Olivers".

However, the shop in Mercers Row closed in late 2018 and reopened under a new name in 2019. The bakery in Kingsley Park Terrace similarly closed at in early 2018 but is trading today as "Olivers".

Now, the "Olivers" bakery in Wellingborough Road has reportedly closed.

The Chronicle and Echo has never been able to contact anyone from Organic Bakery Retail Limited despite numerous calls.

Records on Companies House show the business was dissolved in December 2018 by its then director, Lynn Morby.