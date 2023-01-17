Annual Northampton Lego show for all the family to return for fifth year in just a couple of months

An annual Northampton Lego show for all the family is to return for its fifth year in just a couple of months.

Cobblers Brickshow will take place from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, March 25 at Caroline Chisholm School.

The show is home to custom exhibits by the UK’s best amateur Lego builders, most of which have never been seen in the UK before.

Cobblers Brickshow will take place on Saturday, March 25 at Caroline Chisholm School. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

All proceeds will go to Ailsa’s Aim, which will relieve the needs of those who suffer from cancer, gestational diabetes, or have experienced premature or problematic childbirth.

47-year-old Neil Burgess, the organiser of the event, said: “We’re pleased it’s still going strong and every year we want it to be bigger and better than the last.

“There are more exhibits than ever before and they’ll be larger in size. We’ve also got some cosplay characters attending, among other surprises in store.”

As the display designers refresh what they create each year and start from scratch, anyone who has attended before will not be seeing a repeat from previous years – it will all be brand new.

Northampton's very own Cineworld, one of the Lego creations from last year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

There will be 35 different displays this March, seven more than last year, and Neil described them as “crowd pleasers for all the family”.

Entry is priced at £5 per person and under fives can attend for free, with all of the proceeds going to Ailsa’s Aid.

The charity approached Neil as they knew the event raises money for a different cause each year, and they were really pleased that Cobblers Brickshow got on board with raising vital funds for them.

“The more people who attend, the merrier – and the more we can raise for our deserving charity,” said Neil.

Last year, the event raised more than £2,500. Each event has raised more than the last and Neil hopes this year will be no exception.

It came as no surprise that amount of money was raised as Lego fans came out in force to see the renditions of the famous characters, dioramas, and buildings.

The event saw appearances from famous faces like Star Wars’ R2-D2, to mock ups of farmland, stadiums and Northampton’s very own Cineworld.

