Anne Sacoolas 'disappointed' not to meet Harry Dunn's family during White House visit

The US woman involved in the death of Harry Dunn was 'disappointed' not to meet the Northamptonshire teenager's family at the White House with Donald Trump.

Anne Sacoolas was apparently waiting in the next room but Harry's parents turned down the chance to talk to her as they want it to be in the UK.

They also wanted the meeting to happen where the appropriate mediators and experts were present to give support to all those involved.

A statement by her lawyer Amy Jeffress said: "We are trying to handle the matter privately and look forward to hearing from the family or their representatives.

"Anne accepted the invitation to the White House with the hope that the family would meet and was disappointed."

Harry, of Charlton, near Brackley, died in hospital earlier this year after his motorcycle collided Mrs Sacoolas' car on the B4031 Park End, Croughton, on August 27. He was 19.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, who was driving on the wrong side of the road having left the US airbase at RAF Croughton, left the country after cooperating with police.

Northamptonshire Police, Harry's family and the UK Government want her to return to face questioning but she is protected by diplomatic immunity so the United States refuses to send her back.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn have been in the States to raise awareness of their plight and were invited to the White House by the president with National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien

Mr Trump described the meeting as 'beautiful but very sad', and that he had spoken to Prime Minister Boris Johnson about it beforehand.

But the family was 'surprised' by the offer to meet Mrs Sacoolas, according to a statement from family spokesman Radd Seiger, and turned it down.

"It struck us that this meeting was hastily arranged by nincompoops on the run and in particular Mr O’Brien who appeared to be extremely uptight and aggressive and did not come across at all well in this meeting which required careful handling and sensitivity," he said.

"The family remain open to the possibility of meeting Mrs Sacoolas one day in the future but in a neutral and appropriately controlled environment."