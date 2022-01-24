Animals in Need Northamptonshire: These are the NINE dogs looking for a home this week

Here are nine adorable dogs which are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

Animals in Need Northamptonshire is currently looking after the rescue dogs at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

Charity owner Annie Marriott said: "We rehomed 13 dogs over the weekend but have so many more desperate to come in.

"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel.

"Their lives often depend upon it.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie provided the following quotes about each dog in the gallery.

Jaymee Jaymee is a beautiful 10 month old crossed breed girl. Her new family will need to be prepared to put in some training and set firm but fair boundaries. An active home with teenage children would suit Jaymee best.

Joseph A very intelligent Terrier cross. Joseph is very focused and can be weary of new people, however, once yours, he is amazing. Very well trained! Ball obsessed and walks fabulously on the lead.

Bob Bob was handed in by his family as they could no longer keep him. He is a cracking, super-happy one-year-old Lurcher lad full of life who will need some more training. He is great with other dogs and older, sensible children. Has never been socialised with cats and small furries.

Kingston A three-year-old Sharpei. Kingston is a lovely boy once he knows you but does have Sharpei traits. He can barks at kennel door but he loves all our staff and loves toys. He is dog friendly but we would home him as an only dog to an adult-only home. He has had surgery to correct entropion.