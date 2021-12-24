Animals in Need Northamptonshire receives 'incredible' £17,000 donation this Christmas

An 'incredible' £17,000 donation has been given to a Northamptonshire animal charity this Christmas.

Animals in Need Northamptonshire, based in Little Irchester, received the large donation from Pets at Home Foundation.

According to the charity, the money will be used to pay vet fees, buy animal feed and update equipment in the on-site vet surgery.

Animals in Need owners Annie and Roy Marriott

Animals in Need boss Annie Marriott said: "This donation makes a huge difference and we are so very grateful to the Pets at Home Foundation for the incredible support we receive.

"We're over the moon and are so, so grateful. Without donations like this we could not afford to replace kit. It makes such an amazing difference.

"I have already purchased a new anaesthetic machine, theatre light, neuter kits and many more items. Two dogs have had MRI scans at a referral vets followed by the treatment they needed.

"Happy Christmas everyone."

Animals in Need has been hit hard over the Covid pandemic, having to shut the rescue centre off to the public multiple times in-line with lockdown rules.

Annie added: "We are always grateful for funds, we would not be here today without people's support."

The rescue organisation is run by eight members of staff and a team of volunteers who attend animal casualties.

The charity's headquarters have been at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester for the past 14 years - and there is also a new charity shop which opened in Lea Road, Northampton, this year.

Annie has been working at Animals In Need Northamptonshire for 22 years alongside her husband Roy, who founded the organisation 32 years ago.