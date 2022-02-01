Animals in Need Northamptonshire: NINE adorable dogs looking for a forever home this week

Here are nine adorable dogs which are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

Animals in Need Northamptonshire is currently looking after the rescue dogs at its kennels in Pine Tree Farm in Irchester.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county, so this newspaper has teamed up with charity to find forever homes for the resuce animals.

Charity owner Annie Marriott said: "We rehomed dogs over the weekend but have so many more desperate to come in.

"When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs, the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel.

"Their lives often depend upon it.

"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]

"We always do a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."

For more information, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

Annie provided the following quotes about each dog in the gallery.

1. Milly Milly is a beautiful eight-year-old medium sized crossbreed girl. She would like an active home with lots of cuddles. She is excitable and vocal and talks to you. She is okay going out with other dogs but cannot live with one. She is house trained, knows basic commands and would be fine to live with children aged eight and over. Photo Sales

2. Ruby Ruby is a beautiful four-year-old crossbred girl who joined us from the pound. She is nervous of new people so a calm and patient approach is essential. Ruby needs to work on her socialising skills, but once she trusts you she is a happy girl who would make a loyal companion. Photo Sales

3. Geoff Geoff is around three-years-old. He has some underlying issues due to a bad past. He is a friendly, bouncy lad but needs an experienced family with older children due to his fear related issues. He could live with another high energy dog but cannot live with cats or small furries. A secure garden is essential. Photo Sales

4. Stitch Stitch is a super busy active dog who is always on the go. He loves to play with a tennis ball. He is generally fine with other dogs out in walks but does need to learn some manners. He cannot live with children, cats or small furries. A committed home willing to do ongoing training and mental stimulation is a must. Photo Sales