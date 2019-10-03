'Animal Families and Me' presenter Gordan Buchanan is heading to Northampton's Derngate
An acclaimed animal wildlife presenter known for his dangerous assignments is coming to Northampton.
Gordon Buchanan, who presented Equator From The Air on BBC 2 earlier this year, will be visiting the Royal and Derngate Theatre on November 11.
For information or tickets, visit: https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/gordon-buchanan/
1. Animal Families and Me with Gordan Buchanan
