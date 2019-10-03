.

'Animal Families and Me' presenter Gordan Buchanan is heading to Northampton's Derngate

An acclaimed animal wildlife presenter known for his dangerous assignments is coming to Northampton.

Gordon Buchanan, who presented Equator From The Air on BBC 2 earlier this year, will be visiting the Royal and Derngate Theatre on November 11.
For information or tickets, visit: https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/gordon-buchanan/

The highly acclaimedtelevision wildlife cameraman will share an insight into his 25-year career filming some of the worlds most fearsome and majestic animals.

Gordan will share his experiences from his globetrotting travels using his own film footage from his dangerous and tough assignments.

Gordons newest TV series Equator From The Air will be on BBC2 from Sunday 26th May.

