A family of cats is in need of new homes after being rescued from a 'pet hoarding' situation in Northampton.

A family of 18 cats have been signed over to RSPCA Northamptonshire after they were rescued from a home in the town. Now, they all need a new home and are ready to meet potential owners who can give them the patience and care they need to come out of their shells.

Pet hoarding can be very unhealthy as personal space, comfort and hygiene can be severely impacted - both for the pets and the owners.

The family of cats were rescued from a multi-cat household and signed over to RSPCA Northamptonshire to be vaccinated and neutered.

Interestingly, all the cats from the household have been named after insects.

"Thankfully, none of the cats have suffered any long-lasting effects and have been signed off by our vets and are ready to find new homes," said RSPCA Northamptonshire's Dawn Smith.

Dawn said: "So many cats living indoors could have stressed them out quite badly, but the whole gang is all in perfectly good health."

All the 'gang' have now neutered, which the RSPCA say is an important thing for any cat owner because cat and kitten numbers across the UK is out of control.

Dawn said: "It's so important for pet owners to neuter their pets when they adopt as they could soon have a great number of kittens on their hands who can't just be handed over to a cattery."

Cat or pet hoarding can quickly build up when an owner does not neuter their pets or feels they can't say no if someone asks them to adopt. However, it can be very stressful for the animals.