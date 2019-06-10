Anglian Water will pick up bill for flooded Northampton homes

Houses flooded by a burst water main in Northampton will be compensated by Anglian Water.

It comes after Anglian Water engineers were alerted to a burst water main near Somerset Drive, Northampton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Sandy Lane closure

Teams immediately attended but some water had escaped, causing some flooding to two homes.

An Anglian water spokesman said this afternoon (Monday) that pipe repairs were ongoing and apologised to everyone who has been affected.

He said: "Repairs to the burst pipe are underway, and all customer supplies are back to normal.

"We know how upsetting flooding can be, and we’d like to apologise to those customers who have been affected. Rest assured we will pick up the tab to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Due to the change in water pressure in the network caused by the burst, a secondary burst occurred on Sandy Lane, near Duston.

Water supply was quickly restored to homes in the area, but in order to allow Anglian Water teams to complete repairs to the pipe as quickly as possible, a road closure is currently in place on Sandy Lane.

The spokesman said: “We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this may cause and we’d like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we complete these repairs.”