Anger at racist message sent to former Cobblers player

Former Cobbler Ivan Toney was sent a racist tweet after his side’s win last night (Tuesday).

Toney now plays for Peterborough United and club chairman Darragh MacAnthony hit out at the “racist scumbag” who tweeted emojis of bananas and monkeys to the 23-year-old.

The player himself revealed the message on his own Twitter page.

Peterborough issued the following statement shortly afterwards: “We are aware of a message that has been sent to one of our players on social media of a racist nature this evening.

“The content of that message is wholly unacceptable and we will be reporting it to the football authorities, social networks and the police.”

Racist abuse of footballers has increased in recent months, with incidents happening both in England and abroad.

Toney had struck the winner at Fratton Park for his 21st goal of the season since signing in the summer.

The striker had also scored in the first-half to make it 2-0 and end a goal drought of 10 matches.