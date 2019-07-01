'An extraordinary lady': Northampton's oldest woman Phyllis Paul passes away aged 107

The oldest woman in Northampton who "enjoyed life right up to the last minute" has died aged 107.

Phyllis Paul passed peacefully at Nicholas Rothwell House nursing home, off Harborough Road, on June 19.

Phyllis on her 107 birthday in December 2018.

Dozens of people have paid tribute to Mrs Paul, who lived in Northampton her whole life and has been called "an extraordinary lady" who was "full of life".

Her neighbour of 26 years Jean Hart said: "She was just an amazing lady. She was as bright as a button with a better memory than me.

"We were neighbours since 1989 but was like family to me. Nothing was too much trouble for her. She was wonderful to all her neighbours, they all trusted her with their parcels back in the day.

"She was very proud of her age. It's like she's been a constant for me."

The Chronicle and Echo spoke to Mrs Paul in December 2018 for her birthday, where she received her fourth card from Her Majesty the Queen.

At 107, she told the newspaper then: "I don't feel any different really. I wouldn't have reached this age if I didn't have such wonderful people looking after me."

Mrs Paul was born in Ashburnham Road, Abington, on December 15, 1911. She met her husband Frederick when she was 17 while coming back to town from a day in the countryside - who she admittedly "stood up" on their first date.

At 107, Mrs Paul could still remember the Sunday evening in September 1939 when the Second World War broke out with Germany.

She told the Chron: "We were listening to the radio when they told us Britain had declared war on Germany. My father-in-law, who had been injured in the Great War, only said, 'God help us'. I don't think any of us expected it to go on as long as it did."

During the war, Phyllis worked in one of The Mounts' shoe factories closing the tops on boots.

She then worked as a cleaner at County Hall for 24 years, when it still served as Northampton's courts.

She had one son with Frederick, and now has two grandsons - Martin and Richard Paul - and a total of seven great-grandchildren. Sadly, Frederick died in 1980, just two years short of their 50th wedding anniversary

When she lived in Abbey Road, dozens of friends and neighbours turned out for her 100th birthday party.

She moved into Nicholas Rothwell when she was 102 and was "well-loved" by staff and friends there.

Home manager Lorraine Garrard said: "She was an extraordinary lady who was loved by everyone here. She just enjoyed life right up to the last minute. This is a sad time for us all."

Mrs Paul's funeral will be held at the Counties Crematorium at Milton Malsor on Thursday (July 4) at 11am.