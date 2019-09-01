Amazing Benny Monaghan's fundraiser almost tops £1,000 for poorly pooch

Seven-year-old Benny Monaghan has raised £976 to cover part of the costs of his dogs vets bills.

The seven-year-old from Ecton Brook asked his aunt last week whether he could sell lemonade to raise money for his poorly dog Marley after taking inspiration from a character in his favourite book, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School.

Ninety-nine donors have raised 976 in six days for Marley's operation.

The stand was set up in Abington Vale and, although he raised £7.35 on the day by selling 25p drinks, his aunt's neighbour Mia Frost thought she could help further and posted a picture of his makeshift stand and sign on her Facebook page, which generated a lot of interest.

Benny, with a little helping hand from Mia, then started a GoFundMe page, which has seen a whopping £976 donated to cover most of the costs of Marley's vet bills.

Marley, who is an eight-year-old bullmastiff and Rhodesian ridgeback cross, was booked into White Cross vets on Friday morning to have a lump on his neck examined for a tumour.

But while he was under sedation to have his biopsy and x-ray this morning he was rushed into life-saving surgery last minute after pictures showed a dark circle around his neck.

As he is an older and a bigger dog vets advised that he should have the surgery to prevent being sedated twice for health risks.

Luckily results came back negative and Marley is on the road to recovery after the benign lump was removed and he has received ten stitches.

To date, the family has had to spend in the region of £1,000 on his vet bills and Benny's money will fund to cover the costs of Marley's operation.

Neighbour Mia is set to put a stop on the fundraising page on Friday. She said: "Thank you so much to everyone that has donated.

"It’s really brilliant that everyone has come together and has been so generous towards Benny and Marley. I still can’t believe how much we have all raised for them."

Benny's mum Lizzy added: "I can't believe how generous everyone has been.

"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts.

"It has meant the world to Benny to be able to raise money to make our family dog better and to have Marley back in full health means the world to us."